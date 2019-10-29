A pair of brothers have been ordered to pay £1,096 each after they assaulted police officers while wetting a baby’s head in Tenby.

Stephen Richard Phillips, of Harries Avenue, Llanelli, and Andrew Wyn Phillips, of Pwll Road, Pwll, Llanelli, appeared together in the dock at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 22.

Both pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting an emergency worker in Tenby town centre.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police came across Stephen Phillips, 37, and Andrew Phillips, 40, while they were engaged in a confrontation with Tenby door-staff at around 10pm on July 20.

“They identified themselves as police officers, but that seemed to make no difference to the defendants.”

The court heard that one officer was grabbed forcefully by his arms by Andrew Phillips, who did not let go until incapacitant spray was used.

The sergeant who attempted to intervene was punched in the head for his trouble.

Laura Sherwood, defending both, said the pair were out celebrating the birth of Stephen Phillips’ baby on the night in question

“They went out to wet the baby’s head. It was not something that they ever intended to end up in such a situation.

“Both have realised that they were wrong and have taken responsibility for their actions.”

She added that the brothers accepted that the alcohol they had consumed coloured their judgement.

“Their actions were out of character for them.”

Miss Sherwood told the bench Andrew Phillips was dragged along the ground after being taken out of a pub.

“Stephen Phillips goes to intervene, coloured by alcohol, his reaction was probably not the most sensible. He went to try and free his brother and the situation escalated to a point were police officers had to intervene.”

She added that there were a number of people involved in the incident, and the brothers were not aware when the police officers became involved.

"Stephen Phillips was gesticulating wildly and came into contact with the officer’s head.”

Magistrates fined both brothers £738 and ordered them to pay £200 to each officer, plus a £73 surcharge and £85 costs.

The chairman of the bench said: “This is not the sort of situation that we like to see on the streets of Pembrokeshire.”