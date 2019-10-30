SOME years ago, a group of farmers and truckers blockaded every oil refinery in Britain, including the Pembroke oil refinery (Valero).

These protests caused widespread disruption and hardship and wiped billions off the British economy.

The Right Honourable William Hague described the protests as ‘fine upstanding men’.

As far as I recall, not a single fuel protester was prosecuted and fined.

Contrast this with the treatment of ‘Swampy,’ the Extinction Rebellion protestor, who lay in the road outside the Valero oil refinery.

Swampy was summoned, taken to court and fined in the region of £50.

I believe that Swampy and the Extinction Rebellion are fine upstanding men and women, and it is the polluters like Valero who should be jailed.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED