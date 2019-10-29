Emergency services have been called to an incident at Haverfordwest train station where a woman in her seventies had fallen onto the train tracks.

A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of an elderly woman fallen on to the train track at Haverfordwest Train Station at around 12.45pm today (Tuesday, October 29).

"The woman, who is in her seventies, was trapped between a train and the platform for around 30 minutes. All trains were on hold.

"Ambulance and fire attended and worked to get her safely onto a spinal board and into the ambulance, where she was conveyed to hospital.

"She suffered head and shoulder injuries."

A Welsh Ambulance Service’s Spokesperson said: “We were called today (October 29, 2019) at approximately 12.34pm to reports of an incident at the railway station, Cartlett, Haverfordwest.

"We responded with one emergency ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.”

Teams from the fire service, ambulance service and the police are on the scene.

The emergency services arrived at around 1pm.

This story is updating.