A unsophisticated tobacco thief was caught on CCTV as he made off with two pouches.

Jordan Shane Burns, of Brynawelon, Stop and Call, Goodwick, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a shop when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, October 23.

The court heard that Burns, 22, made off without paying for a 30g pouch of Amber Leaf tobacco worth £14.75 at Londis Stores, Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock, on August 5.

He stole a 50g pouch of the same brand, worth £24.29 from Londis Stores, Main Street, Pembroke, on August 9.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “It was an unsophisticated offence. The tobacco was placed on the counter by the attendant. The defendant grabbed it and made off without paying for it.

“It was in full view of CCTV cameras.”

The bench was told that Burns had spent three hours in the court’s cells after surrendering to a warrant issued when he failed to appear the previous day.

Magistrates fined Burns £40 and ordered him to pay £31.18 compensation to the shops, plus a £32 surcharge and £85 court costs.