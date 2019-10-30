A homeless man threatened to ‘slice’ a police officer who approached him in a caravan park.

Cheyne Lloyd, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress, when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 22.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police were called to a restaurant on a Saundersfoot caravan park in the early hours of October 6.

“They said a male was at the restaurant going crazy.”

Lloyd, 24, started using foul language in the vicinity of the caravans when officers arrived and tried to speak to him.

He was arrested for using threatening behaviour after telling an officer he would ‘slice him’ when he was off-duty.

The court heard that Lloyd had a previous conviction for a similar matter, and when interviewed he stated he was ‘fed up’ of being stopped by police.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Lloyd had contacted the police himself that evening, to stated that he had been the victim of a crime.

He added that the nearby caravans may not have been occupied on a mid-week night at that time of year.

“He was effing and jeffing. He apologises for his behaviour.”

Magistrates fined Lloyd £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This was not a very pleasant experience for the police officers involved, or for the public who saw it.”