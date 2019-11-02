TIERS Cross Young Farmers Club recently hosted a coffee morning, as part of Macmillan Cancer Supports World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

It was held in Tiers Cross Chapel Schoolroom on Saturday, September 28, and the local community came along to support the event.

There were plenty of cakes for sale, a bottle stall, raffle and a silent auction along with a few other games.

Tiers Cross YFC would like to thank the stallholders, Daisy Wilkins - Funky Junk and Josie Lewis - Josie’s Photography for coming along to the event and to Alice Richards, Farm Cottage Bakery for donating a cake for the silent auction.

Tiers Cross YFC would also like to thank everyone for their kind generosity and support at the coffee morning and were pleased to donate a cheque to Rachel Kersey, from the Macmillan Cancer Support Centre in Withybush Hospital for £800.

Rachel came to a club night to explain to members how this money would help those affected by cancer here in Pembrokeshire.