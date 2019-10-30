A Haverfordwest man has admitted two drug-driving offences.

Charles Joseph Jones, of Withybush, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, October 28.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said Jones’ Honda Civic Sport was stopped by police as part of a routine check in Prendergast at 1.55am on May 26.

The officers suspected Jones had taken drugs and he told them he had used cocaine the previous day after a road-side test was positive.

A blood sample revealed Jones, 25, had cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his system.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Jones had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Magistrates fined him £120 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.