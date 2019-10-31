Failing to wear a seatbelt has cost a driver £211.

James Thomas of Abernant, pleaded guilty to not wearing a seatbelt when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, October 23.

A charge of failing to provide information about the identity of the driver was withdrawn by the court.

The court heard that Thomas, 58, drove a Volvo on the B4333 at Hermon without wearing a seatbelt on December 1, 2018.

Magistrates fined him £96 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.