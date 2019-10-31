A PEMBROKESHIRE town whose final bank closed earlier this year is welcoming the news that a pop-up credit union will soon open its doors.

Save Easy Credit Union – which currently has branches in Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock and Cardigan – is to launch a new collection point service in Narberth from November 15.

The credit union is a not-for-profit, community-based financial co-operative, that provides straightforward, affordable financial services.

Narberth has seen the closure of its HSBC, NatWest and – most recently – Barclays branches.

Since then, Labour’s parliamentary candidate Marc Tierney has committed to work - alongside Narberth’s county councillor, Vic Dennis - to introduce banking services to the town.

Mr Tierney said he was ‘delighted’ at the news of the pop-up credit union branch.

He added: “The closure of the banks hasn’t just had an impact on businesses, it has also taken away the opportunity for people in the town to save and borrow at very competitive rates.

“Bringing a credit union back to Narberth is really important and I hope that if it is well used by the community, it will become a permanent fixture on our High Street.”

The pop-up branch will be at the Queens Hall, Narberth between 10am and noon on Fridays from November 15.