Another weather warning for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow weather warning, which covers all of Pembrokeshire, could bring heavy rain which may lead to some flooding and travel disruption.

The warning is in place from 6am to 10pm on Saturday, November 2.

The Met Office said:" A spell of heavy rain is expected to develop across western parts of England and Wales, becoming slow-moving in some areas.

"There is a lot of uncertainty in where the rain becomes prolonged but some locations are likely to see 15-25 mm during the day with isolated totals of 40-60 mm possible over higher ground in particular.

"Rain is expected to ease through the course of Saturday night."