BROTHER and sister Wilson and Amelia Mills Mcbeth have held a spook-tastic Hallowe’en fundraiser.

The Saundersfoot siblings – who are Pembrokeshire’s only young ambassadors for the Follow Your Dreams charity – were delighted with the £1,158 raised at their recent event at Lydstep Beach Holiday Park.

Amelia, 14, and three-year-old Wilson co-hosted the day with Follow Your Dreams trustee Louise Worth, who has a holiday home at the park.

Follow Your Dreams raises money and awareness to support children with learning difficulties to achieve their potential and well-being.

As Wilson, a pupil at Tenby’s Hafan y Mor, has Down syndrome, this is a cause close to his family’s heart.

The little boy also has his own Facebook page called ‘Wilson – pretty fly for a small guy’, where people can watch his progress and enjoy his antics. His mum, Sara, has posted daily updates throughout October's Down Syndrome awareness month.

Said Ysgol y Preseli pupil Amelia: “A fantastic day and night was had by all at our Follow Your Dreams charity fundraiser.

“Special thanks to David Evans, manager of Lydstep Haven Holiday Park, and Alex Stauber for donating her time and giving massages.

“The Co-op, Tenby also supported us by donating cakes.”

This was Amelia and Wilson’s second fundraising success for Follow Your Dreams. In the summer, they raised £780 from their T21 Picnic in the Park at Pembrey Country Park.

To find out more about Follow Your Dreams, see followyourdreams.org