A PEMBROKE Dock man died after a fatal heroin overdose, an inquest heard last week.

Matthew Scott Douglas, of 45 London Road, died on April 13 at a friend’s home in the town’s Water Street.

Acting Coroner’s Officer for Dyfed-Powys Police Maggie Julien told the October 24 inquest said Mr Douglas, who lived alone, had started to have feelings of anxiety, depression and anger while a student.

He had previously been admitted to Withybush after suffering a bad reaction to illegal drugs.

Mr Douglas, aged 30, had worked in quality assurance at Ledwoods Engineering before suffering insomnia and anxiety attacks, later labouring and doing bar work.

He suffered poor mental health, engaging in drinking binges and drug usage, using cannabis and Valium bought on the internet, the inquest heard.

Mr Douglas had spent years attempting to get help with drug withdrawal, but was unable to get anywhere, missing appointments, the inquest heard.

At 11pm on April 12, Mr Douglas went to visit a friend in Pembroke Dock’s Water Street.

He was described as ‘having had a few pints,’ but did not seem drunk, and was feeling low, but otherwise okay.

He watched TV and played a Playstation games machine, which he continued to do after his friend went to bed t 1am.

At 11.30am the following morning, Mr Douglas was found slumped forward on a chair with a grey face.

Emergency services were called, and Mr Douglas was formally declared to have passed away shortly after 1pm that day.

A post-mortem report by Dr Petya Nedeva said Mr Douglas died from a fatal level of heroin intoxication.

Mr Douglas had also taken cocaine some time prior to his death, which may have exacerbated the toxicity of the heroin, the inquest heard.

Reaching a conclusion of a drug-related death, HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire Mark Layton said: “At some stage in the period leading to his death Mr Douglas has taken heroin, leading to his death.”