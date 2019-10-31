Police are continuing to appeal for information on a Haverfordwest teenager who is believed to have gone missing with another 16-year-old from Bridgend.

Nicole Mitchell, from Haverfordwest, went missing on Friday, October 11, and is believed to be with Joshua Lee from Bridgend.

A police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Nicole Mitchell and Joshua Lea?

"We are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of Nicole and Joshua, who are both aged 16 and are believed to be together.

"Nicole and Joshua could be in Cardiff and also have links to Porthcawl, Fishguard and Caerphilly.

"Nicole is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build and with shoulder-length ginger hair and a nose piercing.

"She is from Haverfordwest.

"Joshua, from #Bridgend, was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hooded anorak and black trainers.

"He has short dark brown hair, of slim build and is just under 6ft tall."

If you can help find Joshua and Nicole, please contact 101 quoting reference 1900377071.