A remorseful nurse gave up alcohol after being caught behind the wheel while more than double the drink drive limit.

Christopher Davies, of Pennant Avenue, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, October 23.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police spotted Davies’ Mini parked at the Bluestone entrance on October 1.

Davies, 25, drove off when officers stopped to speak to him.

Activated the blue lights and followed him until he pulled over at Canaston Woods car park.

“Officers spoke to him and could smell alcohol. He said he had a bottle of wine, and had last drunk at about 12pm.”

Davies was found to have 89mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Danielle Lodwig, defending, said Davies had been convicted of drink-driving in 2016.

“The defendant was fully compliant with the test and at the roadside.

“He had only travelled a short distance, about five miles in total. He is very remorseful for his actions.

“Clearly there are some issues with alcohol here and he accepts that.”

Miss Lodwig added that Davies, who had a stressful job as a psychiatric nurse, had not consumed alcohol since the incident.

Magistrates fined Davies £389 and ordered him to pay £150 costs plus a £38 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 36 months.