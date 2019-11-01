THE rain failed to dampen the spirits of those attending the Over the Moon Haverfordwest Lantern Parade on Hallowe'en night (October 31).

Hundreds of people gathered in Castle Square for the start of the parade before making their way up High Street and then to Haverfordwest Castle.

The event was a celebration of space and the night sky and also marked 50 years since the first moon landing.

The castle was alive with lights and a human-powered cinema featuring short films to celebrate the moon and the autumnal dark sky.

Event hosts Span Arts posted on their Facebook page: “The rain didn't dampen our spirits and an amazing night was had by all.

"From all at Span we would like to say a huge thank you to all our funders Cyngor Celfyddydau Cymru | Arts Council of Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council, Haverfordwest Town Council, Leader, West Wales Freemasons, PLANED and the CWBR project, who without, events like these would not happen.

“And an extra special thanks to HaverHub for all their support when it came to last-minute changes.”

