A RECYCLING charity enterprise, recently held a cheque presentation at Haverfordwest's Services Club, donating £300 to three recipients.

Pembrokeshire Care Share & Give recycles items such as crisp packets, biscuit wrappers, sweet wrappers, stationary, Tassimo coffee pods and much more through a Terracycle scheme.

The Paul Sartori Foundation was presented with a cheque for £100 by Margaret McHugh, who lost her husband, Paddy. £100 was also presented to Macmillan by Bronwyn Price who lost her son, sadly to cancer.

They both said: “These charities helped so much during this difficult and sad time, we would like to thank Pembrokeshire Care Share & Give for donating something back to help others who need Palliative Care, it means a great deal to us.”

Matt Griffiths from Hayscastle was also given £100 for his fundraising and raising awareness during Erbs Palsy Week.

Matt’s mum, Diane Jones, also recognised the help given by the other charities, and the support given by the local recycling initiative.

Pembrokeshire Care Share & Give has gone from strength-to-strength over the nine years, and is a finalist in the Cynnal Wales sustainable academy awards for sustainable community groups for the third time running.

Local people and businesses are encouraged to get involved in the initiative; drop-off points are sited throughout Pembrokeshire, where members of the public and businesses can get involved. Pembrokeshire Care Share & Give has now hit a fundraising figure of approximately £1,200 per year generated from recycling. Their first-ever donation of £10 was in 2010 which they donated to The Paul Sartori Foundation.