SUPPORT is being stirred up in Narberth for a new venture which recognises the town’s many volunteers.

A big free Community Soup will be served up at the Queens Hall this Wednesday (November 6) to launch the official Narberth Time Bank.

The Queens Hall, PAVS, Pembrokeshire Foodbank and Narberth Community Fridge are coming together for the event.

Said hall manager Lara Herde: “We are hoping to attract people from our community who give time to others for free, and who like soup!”

Narberth Time Bank is a free community-based scheme that promotes participation using time as currency.

For every hour a person gives to a time-banking activity – such as helping a neighbour or showing people how to knit – they will receive one time credit.

Credits can be exchanged for access to a variety of social and leisure activities.

Added Lara: “All skills and services can be shared with others – everyone has something to offer and everyone’s time is valued equally.”

“It takes just a few simple details to register with the Time Bank and gain an opportunity to exchange skills, time and knowledge within our community.

The soup – being served up at Wednesday's event from 1pm – will be cooked up using surplus food from the local area.

The Queens Hall will also have stands available for voluntary organisations in the area who would like the opportunity to tell people what they do.

Anyone who would like a stand, a spot of soup, or would like to learn more about the Narberth Time Bank – either for themselves, or people in their organisation – can contact Lara on lara@thequeenshall.org.uk or 01834 861212.