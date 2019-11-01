THE main subject of concern now is what the internet is doing to the minds of the younger generation, and how everyone is being forced into its web.

Making money at any cost is the maxim, and that's why it is running amok.

The moguls of the websites should be eliminating evil exposure entirely, instead of by percentages.

The coming election will be immersed in it, candidates will be almost invisible, with little social verbal communication.

We are exchanging democracy for bureaucracy.

The shambles of Brexit has changed the political world, the wise people have gone.

In an age of instant communication, there is less communication.

Which is a recipe for civil unrest in coming generations.

G CLEARY,

Goodwick