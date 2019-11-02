THE plastic bags provided by Pembrokeshire County Council for food waste are non-recyclable and non-compostable.
The disposal procedure includes physically tearing open the bags, emptying the contents and collecting the used bags for landfill.
Am I cynical in thinking that the council’s new waste disposal regimen is less about helping improve the environment and more about complying with the letter of the relevant legislation?
IAN JONES,
Pembroke
