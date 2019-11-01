A club threatened with closure has been given a new lease of life by a group of volunteers determined to put on events for the local community.

Fishguard and Goodwick Railwayman’s Club, in Brodog Terace, closed its doors to the public last July due to financial troubles and declining membership.

However, by the end of August it had reopened and is now putting on its ever popular bingo nights and is available for private bookings.

The club was saved by Mark Wilson and Lesley Hughes and a group of regulars desperate to play bingo.

When the club closed its doors the regular bingo players were hugely disappointed to lose their twice-weekly games. Other events in Pembrokeshire were difficult for them to get to due to problems with public transport.

On August 15 Mark and Lesley called an emergency members’ meeting, attended by 100 people. Members voted by an overwhelming majority to keep the club open with Mark and Lesley in the roles of chairman and treasurer until Christmas.

On August 30 the club re-opened its doors with a bingo night.

“Around 60 people turned up for bingo that evening, and they have kept coming,” said Mark.

A group of eight volunteers are keeping the club open, running bingo nights every Friday and Sunday. Various raffles are also held and there is the chance to win all the ingredients for a Sunday dinner every Friday.

Since re-opening the team of volunteers have given the venue a freshen up and a “massive spring clean” as well as reinstalling coin machines with big jackpots and stripping down and reinstating the bar.

The club is also holding a table-top sale on November 30, with 27 tables booked so far, music from Goodwick Brass Band and a live broadcast from Pure West Radio. Also in November and December it will hold free turkey bingos.

The venue is available to hire for private functions of up to 160 people and can hold live music events.

Mark and Lesley thanked the local community for their support in keeping the club open.

“Everybody has been brilliant and has really helped us out,” said Lesley. “We couldn’t have done it without the lot of them.”

The Railwayman’s Club always welcomes new members. Membership costs £3 until the end of the year and then can be renewed on an annual basis. To join pick up a form from the club on Friday or Sunday evenings or send a message via the Facebook page.