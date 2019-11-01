A MUSICAL marriage made at Cardigan's Theatre Mwldan has been crowned Best Duo / Group at the BBC Folk Awards 2019.

Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita are artist-managed and produced by Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan, who have worked with them for the past seven years.

The pair were awarded Best Duo / Group at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards in Manchester's Bridgewater Hall on Wednesday night, with Seckou also winning Musician of the Year.

The awards, which were presented by Mark Radcliffe, are the latest in a string of awards for the collaboration. Their latest album SOAR has previously picked up the fRoots Critics Poll Album of the Year 2018 as well as Songlines Magazine's award for Best Fusion Album.

The duo has performed over 160 concerts together across the globe since their introduction back in 2012, and have released two award winning albums, Clychau Dibon (2013) and SOAR (2018). The

On winning Best Duo, Catrin Finch said 'We're just ecstatic – and immensely proud - to have won this award. It's been an exceptionally busy time for us, this means a lot to us.'

Seckou Keita said he was 'overwhelmed and humbled' to be taking home the award for Musician of the Year, and praised his fellow nominees Jenn Butterworth, Mohsen Amini and Sam Sweeney.