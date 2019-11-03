SIXTEEN of Pembrokeshire’s finest pubs have featured in Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide.

The annual Good Beer Guide lists pubs and craft breweries where some of the finest beers and ales can be sampled, and this year 16 of Pembrokeshire’s establishments made the cut.

Little Haven’s Saint Brides Bay Inn, Haverfordwest’s William Owen and The Farmers Arms in St Davids are just three of the pubs celebrated in the list.

Preseli MP Stephen Crabb, who has long championed CAMRA, the Long Live the Local campaign and the importance of pubs to local communities, whilst also backing the Small Brewers Relief fund, was delighted to see such a strong Pembrokeshire showing in the Good Beer Guide.

Stephen said: “Pembrokeshire is a great place to have a pint and I’m delighted that CAMRA agrees. To have 16 brilliant pubs listed is testament to the hard work of the owners, brewers and staff. The pub is often the heartbeat of a community and Pembrokeshire has some of the best.’’

“We’ve also seen a growth in craft breweries such as Bluestone and Gwaun Valley, bringing with it some fine new beers and ales. To see these breweries supported by our local pubs is brilliant and gives tourists and locals alike a real taste of Pembrokeshire.”