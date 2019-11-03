ONE of Pembrokeshire’s major fundraising events is once again planning to make a big splash in 2020.

The Saundersfoot New Year’s Day Swim has been a major feature in the village for over three decades, and the upcoming swim, which will be the 36th, has just been launched.

The 2019 event saw a record-breaking crowd of 2,119 entrants who raised over £57,000 for charities and good causes.

At the swim launch at the St Brides Spa Hotel, Saundersfoot, the 2020 shirt was unveiled and swim mascot Charlie Shivers welcomed sponsors.

Said Martyn Williams, chairman of swim organisers Saundersfoot Festivities: “The swim is an important date in the calendar for the village and the NYDS shirt has become an integral part of promoting the swim.

“I am delighted with this year’s sponsorship - the financial support is vital for the future of the swim. It will also ensure that every penny raised by the swimmers will be allocated to their nominated charities. “The generosity which the businesses have shown towards the sponsorship of the swim has been very much appreciated.”

The 2020 swim sponsors are Powells Cottage Holidays, Harbour Wealth Independent Financial Planners, Scaffold 2000, Sunnyvale Holiday Park, Broughton Leisure Ltd, Silver Lily, Princes Gate Spring Water, Elston Construction, Folly Farm, Taf Valley Coaches, Sue’s Pantry, Saundersfoot Pleasure Boats, 1 Formula Fitness, Little & Large Lite Bites, Tenby Glass, Sytner MINI, Lewis, Lewis & Co Ltd, Mike Wealleans PVCu Specialist, Neil Finlay Cars, NBSM and Pembrokeshire Tyres & MOT.

The 2020 swim shirt is now on sale at Elements of Pembrokeshire, The Strand, Saundersfoot. All profits from the shirt will be donated to charity.

For more information about the swim, visit www.saundersfootnyds.co.uk or follow Charlie Shivers on Facebook and Twitter @CharlieShivers.

