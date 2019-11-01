MORE than 100 people from Wales and Ireland, representing community groups, the arts, business and local government, attended the recent Ancient Connections project launch at Ty'r Perein, St Davids.

Ancient Connections is a three-year heritage and arts programme led by Pembrokeshire County Council which will link communities across the Irish sea and generate new works of art, community projects, events and activities inspired by the stories that connect these two regions.

At the event, participants learnt about the project's plans the myriad of opportunities for community and business involvement and support.

Attendees were also invited to place their hopes and dreams for the project into a stunning willow boat created by local artist Michelle Cain, commissioned especially for the launch. The boat will now travel to Ireland where communities there can contribute their ideas as well.

This Autumn there will be additional events for communities to find out more, get involved in the project and have their say.

The project's research team, for those interested in local history, heritage and stories, meets on Tuesday, November 19 from 10am to 1.30pm at Oriel y Parc and 6pm to 9.30pm at Fishguard Town Hall for its inaugural story search

The project will also be hosting a community consultation and design lab to discuss the proposal for a new, permanent piece of public art in the area.

This will be held at Oriel Y Parc, St Davids, on Saturday, November 30, 10 am to 1 pm. All are welcome, booking essential via Eventbrite link: https://st-davids-public-art.eventbrite.co.uk

Ancient Connections aims to sustainably increase overseas tourism to and between both regions and focusses encouraging more people to visit in Spring and Autumn, extending the season and improving the local economy.

For more information contact rowan.matthiessen@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or call 07760272723. You can follow the project and find out more on Facebook @AncientConnect or Twitter @AncientConnect1.