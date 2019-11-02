THE VC Gallery in Haverfordwest is currently home to some spectacular Remembrance-themed art.

The art has been created by the Haverfordwest Yarn Bombers and includes a dress that can be worn, a soldier and various crosses.

The display was created by the 26 members of the group who chose their own designs.

The exhibition will be on display at the gallery on High Street until after Remembrance Sunday and members of the public can purchase some of the items.

If people want to buy the dress they are invited to fill in a slip in the store explaining how much they want to pay for it and why they would like it. A winner will then be chosen.

Don’t delay though as items are selling quickly. Red and Purple poppy brooches can also be purchased at a value of £3.

All proceeds from the sales will be shared between the VC Gallery and the Yarn Bombers.

The VC Gallery is a voluntary charity for veterans and the community and they run a number of workshops throughout the year.

The Yarn Bombers meet every Wednesday at St Thomas Church Hall at 5.30pm. Anybody is welcome to attend but you must be able to knit.