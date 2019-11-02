A NEW ‘living green wall’ has been planted in Haverfordwest with the aim of improving local biodiversity and enhancing the riverside area in the heart of the town.

The feature, situated on the walkway opposite Glan-yr-Afon library and cultural centre, has been planted with native species of ferns, herbs and flowering plants, with flood-resistant plants at the base. Two Welsh slate seats have also been installed.

“As with all planting, the Green Wall will take time to grow, but we hope that once established it will prove to be an attractive and beneficial natural feature,” said Cllr Phil Baker, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure.

The scheme is part of the wider Cleddau Reaches Partnership Project which is working to create and enhance green infrastructure around Haverfordwest.

The partners are Pembrokeshire County Council, Haverfordwest Town Council, the Bridge Meadow Trust, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Haverfordwest Kayak Club.

Mayor Sue Murray, said: “Haverfordwest Town Council and The Bridge Meadow Trust is proud to work in partnership on a project which is of great benefit for the town and the county.”

The Cleddau Reaches project forms one of the priorities in the Haverfordwest Regeneration framework.

Councillor Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, leisure, tourism and culture, said it was a “fine example of our commitment to redeveloping our County town to a standard that attracts a wide variety of visitors”.

“The Cleddau Reaches project is not only an impressive and vital piece of work in its own right, it also enhances the larger Haverfordwest and Riverside regeneration programme,” he said.

The Green Wall is being funded by NRW, Haverfordwest Town Council and the Landfill Disposals Tax Communities Scheme. Planning approval was granted by Pembrokeshire County Council earlier this month, as well as a flood risk activity permit from NRW.