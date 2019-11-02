A NEW eco-tourism attraction for Pembrokeshire - where butterflies, moths and other insects will be showcased - is hoping to be given the go-ahead on Tuesday.

Planning permission for Butterfly Haven at The Downs, Llanteg is being sought from Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee by Kevin Caley.

Seventeen letters of support – with just two against – have been written to the council about the proposed development, which would not only be a year-round visitor attraction but a conservation/education centre.

The development, close to Llanteg Village Hall, would be ‘one of the few devoted pollinator-specific gardens in the UK’, councillors are due to be told.

The land – currently rough pasture – would be landscaped to create wildlife gardens, ponds and nature reserve areas linked into existing wildlife corridors.

Butterfly Haven’s purpose would be to pay for the nature conservation and the management of the nature reserve and it would be built in phases over seven to 10 years.

The butterflies, moths and other insects it would showcase would be both indigenous and tropical and would be in appropriate display habitats such as heated biomes, outdoor gardens and a native reserve complex.

Four biomes - for European, South American, South East Asian and African species - two bird houses, a propagation unit, an education centre, toilets, a café/reception building and 43 parking spaces are featured in the proposals.

Widening of the existing entrance to the site - as well as improvements to the existing nearby village hall car park – is also proposed.

Officers are recommending that the committee gives delegated power to the interim head of planning to approve the application following the resolution of ground water protection issues.