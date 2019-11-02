A PEMBROKE Dock man who cycled from Lands End to John O’Groats has raised just over £2,000 for the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home charity.

Robert Watkins, along with nine others, embarked on the difficult 960-mile ride at the end of July and they completed their epic journey in ten days.

“My grandfather was cared for by Paul Sartori nurses; within his own home during his battle with cancer, this was a huge help. My mum and I really appreciated all of the support from Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and this is why I chose to do this challenge; to raise money to give back to the Charity” said Robert.

In total Robert raised £2,042.24. Robert's employer, Valero, will also be adding to the final figure.

Lynn Hunter, Management RN at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home said: “We are extremely grateful for Robert taking on this incredible cycle ride to raise vital funds, this will go towards a range of services for Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of any life-limiting illness.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.