Stena Line prosecuted after worker injured

FERRY operator Stena Line, which docks vessels in Pembroke Dock and Fishguard, has been fined £400,000 after a worker sustained serious injuries.

The worker, George Ball, was hit by a 3.5 tonne delivery van being reversed out of a vessel in Liverpool in 2017, and sustained multiple injuries.

The vehicle reversed over Mr Ball’s head and body after the initial collision knocked him down. He had fractures to his skull, ribs and other bones.

He suffered loss of sight in one eye and has been left with double vision in the other and also suffers with ongoing mental health problems.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigated the incident and found there was no consideration of physical segregation of pedestrian operatives from moving vehicles when vessels were being unloaded.

Stena Line Limited had failed to adequately assess the risks to pedestrians from moving vehicles and consequently put in place effective control measures leading to a safe system of work.

The company pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

It was fined £400,000 and must also pay costs of £6,576.15.

HSE inspector Rohan Lye said after the hearing, “The injuries sustained by Mr Ball, which affect him to this day, were easily preventable. The risks to pedestrians from moving vehicles is an obvious one which should have been identified and controlled.

“Had Stena Line Limited employed suitable control measures the life changing physical and emotional injuries which continue to impact Mr Ball and his family would have been avoided.”