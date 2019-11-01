FIFTY-THREE pigs, which had faced a death sentence after being removed from Pembroke Dock farm Bramble Hall, are now officially enjoying a safe ‘forever home’ at an animal sanctuary.

The pigs were among more than 200 animals rescued from Bramble Hall Farm during a late January two-day operation, involving multiple agencies including police, Pembrokeshire County Council, and animal welfare groups.

A successful civil legal call was made in early March by Pembrokeshire County Council for the formal ownership of the animals.

The request for the order was made against Sean Burns and others, of Rosehill Lodge, Ferry Lane.

Sadly, part of the order was to cull 53 pigs after the court heard, and watched, horrific scenes of pigs fighting over the carcasses of sheep at the site.

One of the main reasons the 53 pigs face being killed is the risk of transmittable conditions, such as TSE (Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy), a disease similar to the that prevalent in the 80s and 90s in cows (BSE), entering the food supply chain if they are allowed to live.

The fears of TSE follow the harrowing scenes where the pigs were seen eating sheep carcasses.

After the porkers’ plight became public knowledge, vegan activists Vegan Action Wales campaigned to save their bacon, working with west Wales animal sanctuary Beneath the Wood offered to provide ‘forever homes’ for the 53, provided tests showed they are not a threat to the food chain.

A fundraising campaign for the Bramble Hall 53 was also held.

Pigs being pigs, the number now rehoused at Beneath the Wood has increased to 84, thanks to the arrival of many little piglets.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “Pembrokeshire County Council is pleased to report the rehoming of the remaining animals taken into possession by the council in January 2019, following the identification of welfare concerns at Bramble Hall Farm, Pembroke Dock.

“This follows the conclusion of associated legal proceedings on October 10 when the last in a succession of court appeals was withdrawn.

“This enabled the council to release the remaining 81 dogs and 23 horses for rehoming through the Dogs Trust and RSPCA respectively.

“Eighty-four pigs also taken into possession earlier this year were recently transferred to the Ceredigion-based Beneath the Woods sanctuary on October 11.

“The herd - which was subject to a permanent movement restriction due to the risk of TSE infection - will remain at the sanctuary for the remainder of their lives.”

Councillor Cris Tomos, Cabinet Member for Environment, Public Protection and Welsh Language said: “The council is grateful to the sanctuary for stepping forward to offer these animals a home which meant that the animals did not need to be euthanised.

“We are also grateful for the support provided by the sanctuary’s solicitors, Advocates for Animals. We are pleased to see such a positive outcome.”

Meanwhile 127 sheep and goats also taken into possession were sold at mart on September 18.

Cllr Tomos admitted that the council was relieved that the rehoming matter had finally drawn to a close.

He added: “It has presented multiple challenges over a protracted period of time and has placed significant pressure on the Authority’s already stretched resources.

“However, we are satisfied with the eventual outcome which is testament to the hard work and tenacity of council officers and the invaluable support from all of the agencies and partners involved.”

Associated criminal proceedings continue to be progressed through the courts.