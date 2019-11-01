Cannabis possession has cost a Milford Haven man £277.

Kyle Hudd, of Larch Road, pleaded guilty to two charges of Class B drug possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 29.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Hudd, 26, was asked if he was in possession of anything he shouldn’t be when police executed a search warrant at a Milford Haven address on September 26.

Hudd was found to be in possession of two grams of cannabis and 1.7 grams of cannabis resin.

“He volunteered to police a tobacco pouch which had both the resin and the leaf in it.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “It was someone else’s address, but he was there and it was bad timing.”

He added: “In interview he accepted possession of the drugs for his own personal use. He says he often uses cannabis to self-medicate.”

Magistrates fined Hudd £160 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.