Driving after using cannabis cost a Milford Haven man his job, driving licence and £235.

Christopher Mark Cole, of Robert Street, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 29.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police stopped Cole’s Nissan Primastar on the A4076 at Dredgeman Hill, Haverfordwest, as part of a routine check at around 7pm on June 16.

“They could smell cannabis coming from the clothing and noticed the defendant’s pupils were pin-point, which made them suspicious he may have been under the influence of drugs.”

A road-side swap was positive for cannabis, and a blood sample confirmed he was over the drug-drive limit.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “It was a routine stop which led to a drug-swipe.”

He added that Cole, 35, had sought help from an appropriate organisation for his cannabis issues.

“He has lost his employment as a result of these proceedings.”

Magistrates fined Cole £120 and banned him from driving for a year.

The bench ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.