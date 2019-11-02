Mrs E J Lloyd (nee Snow)

Pembroke Dock

Mrs Enid Joyce Lloyd (known as Joyce) passed away peacefully at Pembroke Haven Residential Home, Pembroke Dock on August 11th with her daughters by her side. She was 96 years old.

A lifelong resident of Pembroke Dock, Joyce (nee Snow) was born in 1923, in the flat above Hipps Ltd in Commercial Row, a tailoring establishment which was managed by her father. Her mother was a dressmaker and Joyce grew up in a loving and caring environment.

She attended Albion Square School, then Pembroke Dock County School. Her mother opened ‘The Commercial Café,’ next to Hipps in Commercial Row and Joyce left school to help run this new family business.

Due to their hard work, the café quickly developed into a thriving enterprise with a reputation for first class cuisine and service in convivial and homely surroundings, providing a valuable service to not only the civilian population of Pembroke Dock, but armed forces personnel of many nationalities based in the town during the Second World War.

The Canadian airmen based in the dockyard regularly frequented what was affectionately known as ‘Snow’s Café,’ taking sanctuary in the ‘home from home’ environment during the dark days of war. The airmen were forever grateful and remained in contact with Joyce throughout their lives.

She married her schooldays’ sweetheart Roland Lloyd in 1943, after he completed his apprenticeship as a shipwright and he then took up a post with the County Council as Deputy Surveyor. Their happiness was cemented by the birth of their daughters, Carolyn and Alyson. After 29 years of happy marriage, Roland sadly passed away in 1972 at the age of 50, only months after being promoted to Divisional Surveyor. Following this devastating loss, Joyce found an inner strength and became mother and father to her daughters, always providing them with endless, unconditional love and care.

The most important aspect of Joyce’s life was her family, to whom she was totally devoted, providing them with unstinting love, affection and support. She was delighted when her two grandchildren, Katy and Sam, were born and she always played a prominent role in their lives, relishing the joy, happiness, fun and laughter which they brought into her life.

Joyce had many hobbies, interests and activities including gardening, cooking, knitting, going to the theatre and looking after a variety of pets. She loved music and knew the words to a vast repertoire of hymns and songs, particularly favouring the music of the wartime period and the music hall era.

Joyce was a founder member of Pembroke Dock Women’s Institute and took a very active role in the organisation, where her creative talent enabled her to regularly win the monthly competitions. She also featured in their dramatic and musical productions and Festival Revue’s on the Torch Theatre stage, to great acclaim. She made a valuable contribution to the history of Pembroke Dock Women’s Institute.

Whilst Roland was a founder member of Pembroke Round Table and later the ’41 Club,’ Joyce was also a founder member of the Pembroke Ladies Circle. They both contributed enthusiastically to the life of the town, as Roland was also chairman of Pembroke Borough AFC, Pembrokeshire Football League Council and a member of Pembroke Dock District Trades Council.

Joyce belonged to the Pembroke Dock ‘Young Women’s Christian Association’ (Y.W.C.A) and took a leading role within the group. They aimed to support local charities and all their work was underpinned by their Christian faith. Joyce was a talented performer with a lovely voice and she proved a star turn, often taking a solo part in the Y.W.C.A musical shows, which were performed in aid of various charities, but in particular to entertain the senior citizens of the town on the Pater Hall stage, at their annual Christmas parties.

In later years, the group became known as the ‘Senior Citizens Christian Club,’ a change precipitated by the members’ advancing years and Joyce was a major figurehead within this group, which was smaller in number, but big in spirit.

Joyce’s strong Christian faith supported her through the difficult times in her life. She was a faithful member of St John’s Church, where she worshipped regularly and readily assisted at their monthly coffee mornings and fundraising activities.

She worked tirelessly for charities, which included street door-to-door collections, coffee mornings, the ‘meals on wheels’ service and selling Christmas cards for Cancer Research.

In recent years, as her health deteriorated, Joyce resided at Pembroke Haven, where the care, support and attention given to Joyce and her family was outstanding.

A sense of fun and her infectious laughter permeated everything she did. Her indomitable spirit and strength enabled her to live such a long life. She made a valuable contribution and significant impact on the town of her birth, where she was a widely known and well-loved figure in the community. Her family were immensely privileged to have her as a mother, grandmother and mother-in-law; she was deeply loved, hugely appreciated and will be greatly missed.

Family left to mourn are Carolyn and John Griffiths, Alyson and Paul Jones, (daughters and sons-in-law), Katy Griffiths (granddaughter) and Sam Evans (grandson).

The funeral took place at St. John’s Church, Pembroke Dock, officiated by Rev. Marina Evans.

The bearers were Sam Evans, Paul Jones, Steve Lade and Mark Parsell.

The funeral arrangements were carried out by Stewart Treharne and staff at E.C. Thomas and Son. Joyce worked hard fundraising for Cancer Research U.K. following her husband’s untimely death and in her memory donations for Cancer Research UK. may be forwarded to E. C. Thomas and Son, 21 Main Street, Pembroke. SA71 4JS.

Mr M J Allen

Pembroke Dock

formerly Summerhill

Mr Michael John Allen, affectionately known as Mike, of Pembroke Dock, formerly of Summerhill, died at home with his family by his side on Friday, September 27. He was 72.

Mike will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

A native of Summerhill, Mike had worked for 38 years at Pembroke Refinery in the Inspection Department before retiring in 2013

He loved Pembrokeshire and the outdoors, in particular walking along the coast path and beaches. However, Mike`s main passion was sport.

He played football locally for many years and was in later life a proud follower of Carew football and cricket teams – one of his former clubs.

Mike was also a keen golfer, having been a member of Tenby and South Pembs Golf Clubs.

In his spare time, he volunteered at SPGC helping to maintain the course with his good friends. Throughout his playing years he had won many cups and medals in both sports of which he was immensely proud. He was well respected by both his team-mates and opponents alike – a true gentleman of Sport.

The funeral service was held on Friday, October 18, at Sardis Congregational Chapel, Kilgetty followed by interment in the Chapel cemetery.

The bearers at Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg were Clive Whitfield, Matthew Whitfield, Shaun Whitfield and Philip Oliver – Mike`s nephews.

Bearers at Sardis Congregational chapel were Peter Brown, Johnny Briggs, Chris Davies and Barry Smith – Mike`s close friends.

The service was conducted by Rev. Norman Gilbert.

Donations, if so desired for Cancer Research, Cresselly & Carew branch c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS

Mr A Coleman

Pembroke

The funeral recently took place of Mr Alex Coleman, of Pembroke, who died aged 32.

The funeral was well attended by a whole range of friends, of whom Alex had plenty. The chief mourners included David and Nikki Webb, Leigh (Welshy) Hart, Anthony McAvoy, Mikey Roberts, Kyle Roberts, Matthew Hughes, Laugharney, Bethan, Dean, and families, all too numerous to mention.

The funeral was carried out by Neil Roberts, Funeral Directors. The vicar at Monkton church was Peter, who was very good and helped us with his guidance.

Alex was predeceased by his parents some time ago. He went to Golden Manor School, Grove Juniors, and Pembroke Comprehensive School.

Alex was often off school with asthma and then he got diabetes. He was cared for by his friends, mainly David and Nikki Webb and their families.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, towards the cost of the funeral can be sent c/o John Roberts and Son, funeral directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock.