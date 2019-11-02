A HORSE-RIDING group has donated £170 to animal rescue group Greenacres.

The funds were raised for the Talbenny-based charity through a recent ride at Castlemartin.

Emma Bracher of the Pembrokeshire Bridleways Association said: “The PBBA committee decided at our last AGM with a vote of all members to donate the proceeds of one ride this year to Greenacres.

“Annually we will choose a different local charity to support and donate one ride proceeds to.

“We organised a ride across the Castlemartin ranges in September and donated the ride fees of all the riders to Greenacres this year.

“We believe as a volunteer organisation it is important to support local charities and give back to the hard work and help that each offer.”