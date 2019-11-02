A chocolate craving led to a Neyland woman crashing her car while nearly three times the drink-drive limit.

Chloe Gabriel, of Gordon Parry Road, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 29.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police were called to a minor traffic collision involving Gabriel’s Ford Fiesta on High Street, Neyland, just before 10pm on October 10.

“This lady clipped a car which was parked at the side of the road. She stopped to exchange details, and she was insured, so there is no issue with the damage being covered.”

Gabriel, 38, left her car and started walking home as police arrived at the scene.

She admitted being the driver and was found to have 101mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, nearly three times the legal limit of 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “It is clearly an aggravating factor as there is a high level, nearly three times the limit, and the fact she caused an accident while under the influence of alcohol.”

When interviewed, Gabriel stated she drank during the evening while making food for the family. She then drove to the local shop because her son wanted some chocolate.

Lauren Bayley, defending, said: “She held her hands up at the side of the road and whole-heartedly accepted it. She has never been in trouble with the police before.

“The whole incident has been something of a shock to her.”

Miss Bayley added that district nurse Gabriel had only driven a short distance as her local shop was about quarter of a mile from her home.

“It was extremely foolish. She did not feel drunk or unfit to drive. But obviously she was.”

The court heard Gabriel would be unable to continue with her work without a driving licence.

Magistrates banned Gabriel from driving for 24 months and imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.

She was ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.