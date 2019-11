Emergency services were called to Pembroke Millpond last night (Saturday).

Coastguards from Tenby and St Govans, as well as police and fire crews from Pembroke Dock and Carmarthen were called to assist Dyfed-Powys Police.

Fire fighters were paged to the police incident at 9.58, with coastguards following shortly at 10.06pm.

The fire service stood by and the incident was reported to be resolved quickly.

