A police officer was told he ‘deserved to die’ after he was bitten and spat at by a drunken Monkton woman.

Elisha Hazel Callen, of St Martins Road, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting an emergency worker, when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 29.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police spotted Callen shouting at a man aggressively while apparently very drunk in Main Street, Pembroke, at 3.30am on October 12.

She walked away when officers intervened and picked up an advertising board which she threw to the ground.

Banging could be heard after she walked out of sight, and officers followed her as they were concerned she may be banging on windows.

They caught up with her at the entrance to Pembroke castle, where she picked up and threw a road-works sign.

After been given a chance to go home quietly, she became abusive to the officers, calling one a ‘disgusting, horrible man’, and swearing at him and members of the public who were in the area.

She was arrested, but began banging her head while in the police van and spat at one of the officers while continuing to swear and attempted to kick him.

While being restrained she sank her teeth into the police officer’s thigh and bit him through his trousers, causing immediate pain and leaving a mark.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “She did calm down a little, but said to the officer ‘you deserve to die’.”

The court heard Callen, 20, had previous convictions for assault.

Lauren Bayley, defending, said Callen, who had mental health issues, had experienced difficulties in recent years.

“She had been out with friends before the incident, she was very intoxicated and has very little recollection of it.”

Miss Bayley added that Callen was ‘deeply upset’ after being threatened by a group of females, and was walking home when the incident took place.

“Her behaviour was not as it should have been. She says when the officer restrained her she panicked and felt that she could not breathe.

“She apologised to the officer and knows that she should not have done it.”

Magistrates sentenced Callen to four months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered her to complete 180 hours of unpaid work plus a 20-day rehabilitation activity.

She was ordered to pay £307 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.