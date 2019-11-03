A drink-driving teenager thought he was fine to drive before crashing his car, a court has heard.

Adam Frances Asparassa, of Lavinia Drive, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 29.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called to a collision involving Asparassa’s VW Polo on Commons Road, Pembroke, at around 10pm on October 10.

Officers could smell alcohol when they found Asparassa, visibly distressed, standing next to his damaged car with his head in his hands.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “He was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred. A road-side test was positive and he was taken to the police station.”

Asparassa was found to have 53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

He told officers he had consumed 3.5 pints of Stella Artois and had been on his way home with friends.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “The journey would have been about 2.5 miles, but he did not complete it because he hit something.”

The court heard that Asparassa, 18, was of clean character and previously held a clean driving licence.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said the incident had been a ‘foolish mistake’, and a period of time had elapsed after drinking before Asparassa got behind the wheel.

“He thought he would have been fine to drive, and clearly was not. Immaturity may have come into the equation.

“The consequences will be far reaching.”

“I can simply say that he has learned his lesson.”

Magistrates fined Asparassa £150 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.