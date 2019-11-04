Bad news led to a Hubberston man being caught with Class A drugs in his phone case, a court has heard.

Ivan Hoadley, of Wentworth Close, pleaded guilty to possession of diamorphine when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 29.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police officers were of the opinion that Hoadley was 'acting furtively' when they spotted him walking along the side of the road in Milford Haven on October 8.

Heroin with an estimated street value of £150 was found inside his mobile phone cover.

When cautioned, Hoadley, 41, said: "I wish it could be different."

The court heard he had a previous Class A drug conviction.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said the value of the small amount of heroin found was disputed, adding that Hoadley had been 'drug free since'.

Mr Webb told the court Hoadley had relapsed after receiving bad news.

"The arrest has concentrated his mind and he has considered his actions.

"He realises that the path he once walked is not the best way to look after his partner and son. It was a brief relapse.

"He wants to put this behind him as an unfortunate blip.

"He is now back on the wagon."

Hoadley was fined £120 and ordered to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.