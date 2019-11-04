YOUNG people at POINT will know which way the wind is blowing, as the centre hosts Fishguard’s first weather station.

Gifted and implemented by the DATRIS project (a digital community focussed project housed within PLANED), the weather station was launched and went live on October 16.

The launch coincided with Get Online Week: a nationwide initiative focussing on the encouragement of communities and individuals to use the internet and digital technology to their advantage.

The weather station has formed part of POINT’s Creating Connections intergenerational project which aims to support members of the community with their digital technology needs, whilst upskilling and developing young people as volunteer digital champions.

Helen Bingham, youth skills development officer, said of the weather station:

“This has been such a wonderful opportunity for our young digital champions and the project itself as we’ve got involved in something that is pioneering in the locality.

“It’s an exciting digital development for us as an organisation which will leave a legacy for the Creating Connections project, but more so, is of benefit for the community of Fishguard who can now access live weather data from their doorstep.”

Fishguard’s weather station is one of three throughout Pembrokeshire, capturing live data including temperature, rainfall, windspeed, pressure and humidity.

To check out the weather station, visit weather.comed.wales.

If you would like support from a digital champion, come along to a drop in session held on Tuesdays, 3.30pm – 4.30pm at the Printworks building, Parc Y Shwt, Fishguard, SA65 9AP.

The Creating Connections project is also offering outreach sessions and is looking for young volunteers (aged ten to 25) to join the project. For more information, please contact Helen on helenbingham@pointypt.org.uk / 01348 871887.