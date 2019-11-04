A UNIQUE show will take place at Fishguard's Theatr Gwaun this Saturday, November 9, to raise funds to update the venue's stage electrics.

Sound and Vision, running for one night only, celebrates the songs of David Bowie, a laidback evening of song performance that celebrates the rock star's innovative skills as a lyricist, songwriter and producer.

Staged by a group of local talent, this is a cabaret style production and, although not offered as a tribute band, the entertainment is delivered with full on emotional and atmospheric impact that brings to life a mixture of ballads, rock classics and lesser known album tracks from the most colourful period of Bowie's career.

With its emphasis on providing fun for an adult audience, the delivery is at times brash, loud and potentially rude and therefore not suitable for minors.

Doors open at 7pm when there will be a DJ set and bar. The performance starts 8pm. Tickets cost £8 in advance, £10 at the door. To book see theatrgwaun.com or ring 01348 873421.