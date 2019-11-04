Two metal safes were stolen during a burglary last month.

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a house in Sandy Hill, Road, Saundersfoot, between 7pm and 9pm on Friday, October 11. The safes contain a number of personal items, of high sentimental value, including photographs, passports and family documents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police either online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. I

f you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.

Quote reference DPP/0078/11/10/2019/01/C.