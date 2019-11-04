Pembrokeshire is in the top 20 per cent of local authorities for electric vehicle charging points in the UK, a department for transport map has revealed.

Pembrokeshire has a total of 68 charging devices, 54.376 devices per 100,000 people.

While Pembrokeshire is in the top end for total devices, it ranks near the bottom for rapid device chargers, with only two.

Charging devices not open to the public, i.e. private or domestic chargers are not included in the figures.

The Department for Transport notes that the charging devices may be able to charge more than one vehicle at a time and there the figures do not reflect overall charging capability.

The full map can be found at maps.dft.gov.uk/ev-charging-map/