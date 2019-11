A Clunderwen man has denied drink-driving.

Simon Pritchard, 41, pleaded not guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, October 29.

It is alleged that he drove a Mercedes van on the A40 at Slebech on October 14 with 61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The case was adjourned until November 6 and Pritchard was released on unconditional bail.