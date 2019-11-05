A Milford Haven woman is accused of intending to pervert the course of justice.

Alison Marie Price, of Dewsland Street, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, October 29.

Price, 50, faces charges of driving a Fiat 500 while disqualified and without third-party insurance in Northgate Street, Pembroke on May 25.

She is also alleged to have provided a different name to a police officer on two occasions when asked to confirm her identity, between May 25 and 29 at Milford Haven and Pembroke, intending to pervert the course of justice.

Price was released on unconditional bail until her next appearance at Swansea crown court on November 29.