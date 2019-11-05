POLICE are investigating an overnight spate of burglaries from homes and cars near St Clears.

High value items and money were amongst the items taken in several incidents in Pwll Trap on Thursday October 31.

Homes and vehicles on Gorsfach and Ffynnongain Lane were targeted.

A wallet and purse containing cash and bank cards, and a laptop were stolen from one house, and a Macbook Air, iPad and handbag were taken from another.

A garage was entered and a dash cam stolen, while a wallet and a bike were taken from two cars.

Officers are reminding people to keep their doors and windows locked at night, or while they are out of the house, and are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage or any information that might help enquiries to come forward.

Information can be passed online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908.