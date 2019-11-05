Police are appealing for information following the theft of a BMW from outside a house in Lampeter Velfrey.

A white BMW 32OD was stolen overnight on October 31, along with power tools from inside a utility room at the property.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.

Officers are reminding people to keep their homes and vehicles locked when they are not at home to reduce the risk of crime.

Anyone with information can make a report online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908. Please use reference DPP/3626/01/11/2019/02/C.