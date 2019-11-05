POLICE have been made aware of concerns of a man approaching a child in a shop in Tenby following a post on social media.

The five-year-old boy's worried mother voiced 'stranger danger' fears on Facebook after the recent incident.

She said that while she and her family were in the store, an unknown male approached the youngster, offered him sweets and tried to encourage him to trust him.

"My son has had 'stranger danger' drummed into him and I am so thankful for this as he refused the sweets and went quickly to my husband and explained what had happened," she said.

At the mother's request, the store called the police and downloaded cctv footage for officers to view.

A Dyfed Powys police spokewoman said: "Enquiries have been carried out, including a review of cctv footage, and officers are satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances.

"The child’s family has been updated to this effect."