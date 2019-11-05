PEMBROKESHIRE’S new waste recycling scheme got off to a mixed start this week, with people complaining of fly-tipping and new kit not being delivered.

At the time of going to print, more than 600 people had responded to a Western Telegraph Facebook post, asking how the first collection had gone on Monday, November 4.

While some respondents said the new scheme was fine, many took to the comments to complain.

Complaints included that scheme was too complicated, equipment had not been delivered and the bags were not waterproof.

“We don’t even have our new bags yet, so all recycling is in an orange bag and our first collection is Friday. I’m not sorting it. They can have it as it is,” said Claire Williams.

Jane Somers added: “Too confusing and you can’t recycle half of what you could before.”

While Deborah Thompstone said: “Everything put out early this morning as per instructions. Nothing has been taken at all so it’s still there soaked!”

Pembrokeshire County Councillor Thomas Tudor said he had been out personally delivering the new bags and boxes to residents in his ward who were missed.

Others were more positive about the changes, Helen Court said: “All went well for me. We had a similar system for years back in Leicestershire. We got out of the habit of sorting our rubbish. Pleased that it is introduced here.

“I am already not buying packaging made in black plastic which has got to be a good thing for the environment.”

Some posters complained that they had seen an increase in fly-tipping since the new scheme came in, especially next to bottle banks.

One resident of the Mount in Milford Haven, parts of which are exempt from the new plans, complained that a car had driven up and dumped rubbish.

A council spokesperson said the delivery company was confident they would complete all outstanding deliveries of equipment before a resident’s next relevant collection day.

They said: “They have brought in extra resources to complete this. Delivery will be prioritised for those whose first collection will be Wednesday, followed by Thursday etc.”

The council spokesperson added that leaving rubbish next to bottle banks or in areas that were not part of the new scheme would be investigated as fly-tipping which not only risks prosecution but can also result in the seizure of vehicles.

Asked if the bags are waterproof the council spokesperson said: “The bags are not watertight but as long as the lids are used to cover the bags, they are sufficient to ensure the cardboard does not get saturated to the point is it unusable.

“This style of bag is used by multiple authorities across England and Wales.”

Elderly and disabled residents who are unable to carry their waste to the kerb can get help with a doorstep collection, which the council is continuing under the new scheme.

“If a resident is physically unable to present their recycling at the kerbside and they do not have any family members, friends or neighbours who can help, then they can request an assisted collection,” the council spokesperson said.

The council’s head of environmental services, Richard Brown, said the start of the scheme was mostly very positive.

“We accept there will be teething troubles,” he said.

“We have new crews, new lorries, and a new system. There is a lot of change happening all at once both for ourselves and the public.

“However, for the most part, yesterday’s kerbside collections went really well.

“The crews said the vast majority of people used the new system correctly and there was very little contamination.

“We also had compliments about the way in which the containers were returned.

“We are continuing to work hard to roll out the scheme effectively across the county.”

The council urges anyone who has any queries regarding their new service to please email enquiries@pembrokeshire.gov.uk