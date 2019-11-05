A HAVERFORDWEST man has been jailed for seven years for dealing in heroin.

David Fletcher, aged 38, of West Court, admitted two offences of possessing heroin with intent to supply and one of actual supply.

His partner Natalie Roberts, aged 32, admitted supplying heroin to Malcolm Mathias on September 9, 2019, and possessing heroin for her own use. She was sentenced to 20 months suspended for 18 months.

Swansea crown court heard how Fletcher had arranged to supply Mathias but by the time he arrived to collect Fletcher was “completely out of it and lying on a bed”.

Roberts handed over the heroin only because Fletcher was incapable.

DI Richard Lewis, of the proactive drugs targeting team, said: “The sentencing of David John Fletcher and Natalie Roberts is a positive outcome for our team, Dyfed-Powys Police, and the community of Haverfordwest.

“Officers from the neighbourhood policing team were carrying out targeted patrols in the area and due to their local knowledge of the area and its residents, were able to identify some unusual behaviour and a search was carried out at Fletcher’s property.

“Drugs and associated paraphernalia were discovered and Fletcher and Roberts were arrested.

“I hope this action demonstrates Dyfed-Powys Police’s commitment to dismantling and deterring the supply of drugs.”

“I must also urge people to contact us - or Crimestoppers if they would prefer to pass on information anonymously - if they suspect drug dealing or cuckooing in their town, village or street. Make sure you’re aware of the signs, such as people coming and going from an address all times of day and night, curtains closed all the time or an increase in anti-social behaviour.”

To report anything suspicious or concerns about the selling and taking of drugs in their community call 101, or report online.

To report information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For advice and information on County Lines drugs supply see the Dyfed-Powys Police Op Guardian advice page.